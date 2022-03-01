Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 288.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,472 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

GBT opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. Cowen cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

