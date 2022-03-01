Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Up 33.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

