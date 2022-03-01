Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Up 33.3%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Rating) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 6,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.
Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDMK)
