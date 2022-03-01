Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 145,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,893 shares.The stock last traded at $39.31 and had previously closed at $39.14.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.