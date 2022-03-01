Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

GLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 103,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,621. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $880.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 246.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

