Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.29

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.29 and traded as low as C$19.40. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$19.40, with a volume of 780 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$439.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.81%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

