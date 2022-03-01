Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,109 shares during the quarter. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF comprises about 9.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 96.03% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $175,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUSF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. 25,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

