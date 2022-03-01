Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 495.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.