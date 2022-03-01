Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $34.20.
