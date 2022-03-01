Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

