Glory Star New Media Group (GSMG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

Glory Star New Media Group stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Glory Star New Media Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

