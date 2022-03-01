GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the January 31st total of 1,026,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNCC Capital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About GNCC Capital (Get Rating)

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

