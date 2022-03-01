GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Down 12.1%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) traded down 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 146,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,641,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $635.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.05.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
