Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.19

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 17012215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 59.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,562 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

