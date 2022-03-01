Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) shares rose 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 105,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 96,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 356,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950. Insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $56,705 in the last quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

