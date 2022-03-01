Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) shares rose 21.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 105,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 96,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 356,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950. Insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $56,705 in the last quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

