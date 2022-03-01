Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Golden Share Resources Co. (CVE:GSH – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 25,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 15,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,393.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

About Golden Share Resources (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake, Ontario; and the Band-Ore project located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

