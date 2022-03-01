Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Shares Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.65 million and a P/E ratio of -520.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ)
Further Reading
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.