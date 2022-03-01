Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 348,106 Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,106 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ideanomics worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ideanomics by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $522.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

