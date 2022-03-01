Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) by 640.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Express worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Express by 2,372.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 1,594,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Express by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $471.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Express (Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.