Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 324,985 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 324,985 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Taseko Mines worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.97.

TGB opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

