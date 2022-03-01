Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 26,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 24,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.
Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldmoney (XAUMF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.