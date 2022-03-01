Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 28,754 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)
