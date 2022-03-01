Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in February

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the January 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDNSF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 212,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Separately, decreased their target price on shares of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

