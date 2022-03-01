GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoodRx by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

