GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of GDRX traded down $10.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 443,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GoodRx by 1,221.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after purchasing an additional 911,446 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $32,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoodRx by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,999,000 after buying an additional 639,551 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

