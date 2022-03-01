GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 97.49% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $9.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock valued at $40,806,628 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

