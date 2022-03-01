GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.29, but opened at $18.78. GoodRx shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 195,895 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $8,896,709.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $492,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

