Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 7.2%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $80.68. Approximately 3,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 197,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
