Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 7.2%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.68 and last traded at $80.68. Approximately 3,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 197,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

