Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.55

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and traded as high as $10.50. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

