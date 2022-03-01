G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the January 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GAPA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,999. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in G&P Acquisition by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 574,349 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 437,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in G&P Acquisition by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.