Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.24), with a volume of 3097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.49 ($1.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company has a market cap of £339.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.16.

About Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

