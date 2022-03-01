Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) & Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) and Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 8.99 $21.16 million $1.94 12.22 Gran Tierra Energy $473.72 million 1.12 -$777.97 million $0.12 12.00

Dorchester Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gran Tierra Energy. Gran Tierra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 75.11% 70.38% 67.69% Gran Tierra Energy 8.97% 9.01% 1.84%

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Gran Tierra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gran Tierra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Gran Tierra Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Gran Tierra Energy (Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

