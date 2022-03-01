Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

