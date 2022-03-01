Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPMT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $603.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
