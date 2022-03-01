Gravity Finance (GFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $637.00

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $866,043.20 and $637.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.06683620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.62 or 0.99934232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

