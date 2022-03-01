GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $9,548.33 and $11.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,144,530 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

