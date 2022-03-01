Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.50

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 2568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

