GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.22

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.
GREE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GREZF)
