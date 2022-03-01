GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.22

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GREZF)

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

Recommended Stories

