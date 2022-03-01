Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.05

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.05, but opened at $33.70. Green Plains shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 2,055 shares trading hands.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,680,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,170,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

