Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $43,548.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $41,638.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 1,660,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenlane by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Greenlane by 42.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 36.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

