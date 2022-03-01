Greg B. Hall Sells 2,574 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $228,416.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.18. 314,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,380. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $91.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.