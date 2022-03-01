Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

