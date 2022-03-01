Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 1,276,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

