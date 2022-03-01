Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 1,276,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
