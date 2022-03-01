Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

GO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 1,276,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

