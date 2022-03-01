Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRVE remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. Groove Botanicals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Groove Botanicals (Get Rating)
