Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRVE remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. Groove Botanicals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

