GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GRWG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 2,014,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $482.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 2.78.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.