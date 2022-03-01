Grumpy Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00104531 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.