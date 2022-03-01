GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) vs. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Head to Head Contrast

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.92 $8.61 billion $2.80 10.27

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk & Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GTT Communications and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.11% 13.15% 4.78%

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others. The Regional Communications division offers domestic intra-prefectural communication services such as fixed voice-related, Internet protocol (IP), and packet communications services; and sells telecommunications equipment. The Long Distance and International Communications division deals with the domestic intra-prefectural and international communications, and system integration services. The Mobile Communications division provides the mobile voice-related, IP, and packet communications services. The Data Communications division covers the system integration and network system services. The Other division engages in the real estate, finance, engineering, system integration and data processing services, and development of technologies and shared operations. The company was founded on August 1, 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

