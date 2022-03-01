Guardant Health (GH) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/28/2022 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $170.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Guardant Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

GH stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $169.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Guardant Health by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,917,000 after acquiring an additional 269,276 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

