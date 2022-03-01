Guidewire Software (GWRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Guidewire Software has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GWRE opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.55. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

