Guido Jouret Sells 400 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Stock

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) Director Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $11,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guido Jouret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $22,784.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Guido Jouret sold 400 shares of Plantronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $10,424.00.

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. Plantronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plantronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,331,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,870,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,147,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,189,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

