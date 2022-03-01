Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.50

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 119318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 5.51.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

