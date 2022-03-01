GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,311. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

